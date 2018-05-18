Home Entertainment English

I am at peace when I hold my son: Janet Jackson

The 52-year-old singer welcomed her baby boy Eissa, whom she has with her former husband Wissam Al Mana, over a year ago in January 2017.

Published: 18th May 2018 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

In this June 28, 2015, file photo, Janet Jackson accepts the ultimate icon: music dance visual award at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Janet Jackson says she feels blessed to be a mother and credits her son to make her realise that ''love is limitless''.

"Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace. I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world," she told Billboard.

''(He) has shown me that love, no matter how deeply you believe you have experienced that emotion, can always go deeper. Love is limitless. And for someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else," she added.

Jackson also revealed Eissa's favorite artist is Bruno Mars.

"Bruno (Mars) was really the first music my son responded to. During and after his birth, I comforted myself with Brazilian jazz, music that always relaxes me. Then when the baby began crawling, Bruno was breaking out big and on the radio all the time. That delighted both of us," she said.

