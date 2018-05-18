Home Entertainment English

Jenn Murray to star in 'Maleficent 2' alongside Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning

Jenn Murray. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Fantastic Beasts" actor Jenn Murray has joined the cast of "Maleficent 2", starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning.

To be directed by Joachim Ronning, the film also features Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Ed Skrein, reported Variety.

Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton have penned the latest script.

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster wrote the most recent draft.

Details about Murray's role are currently unknown.

Production on the sequel is set to start sometime this year.

It is not clear where this film will pick up following the first movie, which was based on the fairy tale "Sleeping Beauty."

The original story centered on an evil fairy who cursed an infant princess to eternal sleep, only to realise the young girl was the only one who could save the kingdom from its dangerous ruler.

"Maleficent", which released in 2014, earned USD 758.5 million worldwide.

