Andy Bean, James Ransone join hit horror 'It: Chapter 2'

The two actors join Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader in the film, which has been titled "It: Chapter Two".

Published: 19th May 2018 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

James Ransone. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Andy Bean and James Ransone have boarded the cast of sequel to the horror hit "It".

The two actors join Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader in the film, which has been titled "It: Chapter Two", and will be once again helmed by Andy Muschietti, reported Variety.

Gary Dauberman is penning the script.

Bean, who recently appeared in the HBO show "Here and Now", will take on the role of adult Stanley while James Ransone, best known for "The Wire", will play adult Eddie in the sequel.

Chastain is playing the role of adult Beverly while McAvoy will portray adult Bill Denbrough.

Hader was cast as Richie Tozier in the film.

Bill Skarsgard is expected to return as Pennywise the Clown for the sequel.

"Chapter One" of "It" followed the first half of Stephen Kings novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorized by Pennywise and forced to face their own demons to defeat him.

"Chapter Two" will follow the last half of the novel, where the characters return to their hometown years later as adults and are forced to face Pennywise once again.

The sequel is expected to begin production in July and has a release date of September 6, 2019.

