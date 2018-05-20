Elisabeth Moss loved her 'unusual' upbringing 

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Elisabeth Moss says she enjoyed her ''unusual'' upbringing with her musician parents.

The "Handmaid's Tale" star, who was raised in Los Angeles, spent a lot of time travelling with her parents.

''We were always travelling, it was a very unusual upbringing. Everyone was always up late, and slept late. We'd go out to dinner. It was a great upbringing," Moss told Marie Clarie magazine.

The 35-year-old actor is a member of the Church of Scientology, and though she rarely speaks publicly about her religion, she would not try and censor anyone else's views on the controversial faith, even if she does not agree with them herself.

''You cannot take away a person's right to speak, and to have a voice. I'm not going to tell you that you can't say what you think."

''I fundamentally believe in freedom and human rights. And, if I was not thick-skinned enough to handle criticism, I would not have been in this business for 29 years.''