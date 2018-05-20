Home Entertainment English

Elisabeth Moss loved her 'unusual' upbringing 

The "Handmaid's Tale" star, who was raised in Los Angeles, spent a lot of time travelling with her parents.

Published: 20th May 2018 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

'The Handmaid's Tale's' Elisabeth Moss won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a television drama.

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Elisabeth Moss says she enjoyed her ''unusual'' upbringing with her musician parents.

The "Handmaid's Tale" star, who was raised in Los Angeles, spent a lot of time travelling with her parents.

''We were always travelling, it was a very unusual upbringing. Everyone was always up late, and slept late. We'd go out to dinner. It was a great upbringing," Moss told Marie Clarie magazine.

The 35-year-old actor is a member of the Church of Scientology, and though she rarely speaks publicly about her religion, she would not try and censor anyone else's views on the controversial faith, even if she does not agree with them herself.

''You cannot take away a person's right to speak, and to have a voice. I'm not going to tell you that you can't say what you think."

''I fundamentally believe in freedom and human rights. And, if I was not thick-skinned enough to handle criticism, I would not have been in this business for 29 years.'' 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Elisabeth Moss Handmaid's Tale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Singer Lily Allen drank a bottle of vodka a day due to image insecurity

Grey's Anatomy star Chandra Wilson joins musical 'Christmas Harmony'

Paul Bettany shares text he sent to Ron Howard to get role in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' 

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex