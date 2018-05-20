Home Entertainment English

Here is the list of all the 2018 Cannes film festival winners

Following is a list of the prize-winners at the 71st Cannes film festival.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival begins May 8 and ends on May 19 (Facebook Photo | Festival de Cannes)

By AFP

CANNES: Following is a list of the prize-winners at the 71st Cannes film festival:

- Palme d'Or: "Shoplifters" by Hirokazu Kore-Eda (Japan)

- Grand Prix: "BlacKkKlansman" by Spike Lee (US)

- Jury Prize: "Capernaum" by Nadine Labaki (Lebanon)

- Special Palme d'Or: Jean-Luc Godard (France, Switzerland) for "The Image Book"

- Best director: Pawel Pawlikowski (Poland) for "Cold War" 

- Best actress: Samal Yeslyamova (Kazakhstan) for "Ayka"

- Best actor: Marcello Fonte (Italy) for "Dogman"  

- Best first film: "Girl" by Lukas Dhont (Belgium)

- Best short film: "All these Creatures" by Charles Williams (Australia)

- Special mention for short film: "On The Border" by Wei Shujun (China)

- Best screenplay (tied): Director Alice Rohrwacher (Italy) for "Happy as Lazzaro" and director Jafar Panahi (Iran) and scriptwriter Nader Saeivar (Iran) for "Three Faces"

