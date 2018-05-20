Home Entertainment English

Paul Bettany shares text he sent to Ron Howard to get role in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' 

Paul Bettany plays crime boss Dryden Vos in the film.

Published: 20th May 2018 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Paul Bettany arrives at the premiere of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Paul Bettany has revealed his funny text to director Ron Howard got him his "Solo: A Star Wars Story" role.

Bettany plays crime boss Dryden Vos in the film.

"Have you ever spent long winter evenings wondering why you're not in the Star Wars franchise? I have," he wrote to Howard, as revealed on "The Tonight Show".

And Howard replied, "LOL I'll get back to you."

"It's a true story" Bettany said.

"If you don't ask, you don't get. You got to ask."

Howard got back to him and Bettany said he was heading to the Star Wars set two weeks later.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" tells of a younger Han Solo as he meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian.

The film is set to release on May 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chewbacca Lando Calrissian Han Solo Paul Bettany

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Singer Lily Allen drank a bottle of vodka a day due to image insecurity

Grey's Anatomy star Chandra Wilson joins musical 'Christmas Harmony'

Elisabeth Moss loved her 'unusual' upbringing 

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex