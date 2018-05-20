Paul Bettany shares text he sent to Ron Howard to get role in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Paul Bettany has revealed his funny text to director Ron Howard got him his "Solo: A Star Wars Story" role.

Bettany plays crime boss Dryden Vos in the film.

"Have you ever spent long winter evenings wondering why you're not in the Star Wars franchise? I have," he wrote to Howard, as revealed on "The Tonight Show".

And Howard replied, "LOL I'll get back to you."

"It's a true story" Bettany said.

"If you don't ask, you don't get. You got to ask."

Howard got back to him and Bettany said he was heading to the Star Wars set two weeks later.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" tells of a younger Han Solo as he meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian.

The film is set to release on May 25.