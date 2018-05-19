Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for friend Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra said it was an emotional moment for her to see the couple exchange their wedding vows at the Windsor Castle.

Published: 20th May 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra in Dior for the royal reception (Instagram @ Mimi Cutrell)

By ANI

LONDON: Actor Priyanka Chopra, who was among the guests invited at the Royal wedding, penned a heartfelt note for her friend Meghan Markle and said it was an emotional moment for her to see the couple exchange their wedding vows at the Windsor Castle.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Saturday night to share few photographs of the couple.

She wrote: "Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still. That happened today. You my friend were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope."

"Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good. Seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes made me so happy and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always," she said.

Priyanka sported a lilac Vivienne Westwood dress suit and fascinator at the wedding.

She was among the high-profile guests which included Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Elton John, Tom Hardy, James Corden, James Blunt, Carey Mulligan.

Tennis star Serena Williams and rugby star Jonny Wilkinson were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra David Beckham Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey Royal wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Cannes 2018 winners | Spike Lee: Channeling America's black rage

Cannes 2018: Palme d'Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda, the Japanese master whose films never lack heart

Cannes 2018: Japan's 'Shoplifters' wins Palme d'Or, grand prize to Spike Lee's film 'BlacKkKlansman'

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex