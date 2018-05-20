Home Entertainment English

Singer Lily Allen drank a bottle of vodka a day due to image insecurity

At one point, during her tour in 2014, she even struggled to decipher between hard liquor and still water, reports mirror.co.uk.

Published: 20th May 2018 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Lily Allen. (Photo: AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Singer Lily Allen, 33, has detailed a secret battle with alcohol which - at its worst - saw her consume a bottle of vodka each day.

Her revelation comes in an interview with the new issue of men's magazine, GQ.

She said: "I was drinking a bottle of Grey Goose (vodka) a day. Part of it was I was really heavy after I gave birth to Marnie, my youngest, and I lost a lot of weight."

"I was trying to meet the beauty standards and wasn't eating and I felt very insecure about the way I looked."

"I lost my house and my kids started to feel distant and I broke up with my husband."

To combat this, she completed six months of sobriety. She also attended 90 dependency meetings.

 

