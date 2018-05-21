Home Entertainment English

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Janet Jackson delivers emotional speech on receiving Icon Award

"Women will no longer be controlled, manipulated or abused," said an emotional Janet Jackson as she received the prestigious Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Janet Jackson accepts the Icon award at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In her acceptance speech, the 52-year-old said she supports the women who have come forward.

"I am deeply humbled and grateful for this award. I feel that for all the challenges, all of our challenges, we live at a glorious moment in history. It's a moment when at long last women have made it clear that we will no longer be controlled, manipulated or abused," Jackson said.

"I stand with these women and with those men who are equally outraged by discrimination, who support us in heart and mind," she added.

The Icon award was started in 2011 as a way to recognise extraordinary contributions to music.

Jackson becomes the first black woman to join the club of Icon recipients along with Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Celine Dion (2016) and Cher (2017). 

