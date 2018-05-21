Home Entertainment English

Amazon renews 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' for season three

The 1950s-set dramedy, which revoles around an Upper West Side housewife who ventures into standup comedy after her picture-perfect marriage falls apart, will likely get 10 installments.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best television comedy.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Amazon has renewed "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" for a third season.

"Mrs Maisel" was initially ordered by the previous Amazon regime with a two season commitment spread across 18 episodes, reported Variety.

Season three for the 1950s-set dramedy, which revoles around an Upper West Side housewife who ventures into standup comedy after her picture-perfect marriage falls apart, will likely get 10 installments.

The announcement comes after the show won Peabody Award.

The first season of "Mrs Maisel" came out in late November.

Season two is set to premiere later this year.

The show also bagged two Golden Globes in January for comedy series and lead comedy actress for star Rachel Brosnahan.

