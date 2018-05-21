America has a problem with women directors, says Jodie Foster

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-director Jodie Foster says America needs to accept the fact that Hollywood needs "female directors".

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor said the film industry has been the "last area" that needs to see a change.

"It's America that's the problem, and it has been for a very long time. We need to bang the head of America to let them know that it needs female directors," Foster told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Europe has always been ahead," she added.

The actor was speaking at the premiere of her film "Hotel Artemis".

She was accompanied by her co-stars Sterling K Brown, Sofia Boutella, Charlie Day, Brian Tyree Henry and Dave Bautista.

Foster said she loves performing but she plans to direct "more" films than she would act in.

"I said it and I'll keep saying it - I want to direct. And I will direct more than I acted," she said.

Asked to comment on female directors in Hollywood, Foster smiled and said, "Just look at 'Wonder Woman'."