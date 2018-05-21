Home Entertainment English

'Avengers: Infinity War' actor Chris Evans almost starred in 'Deadpool 2'

Deadpool 2 writers said they considered including Chris Evans in the movie not as Captain America but as The Human Torch from the "Fantastic Four" in the Marvel franchise.

Published: 21st May 2018

LOS ANGELES: "Deadpool 2" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernicke have revealed "Avengers: Infinity War" star Chris Evans almost appeared in the Ryan Reynolds headlined film.

The scribes, who have penned the script with Reynolds, said they considered including Evans in the movie not as Captain America but as The Human Torch from the "Fantastic Four" in the Marvel franchise.

Before shooting to fame with MCU's "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011) as Steve Rodgers, Evans had played the role of Johnny Storm in 2005's poorly-reviewed "Fantastic Four".

He reprised his role in its 2007 sequel "Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer".

Reese and Wernick said the initial drafts of the story had plans to include Storm in the X-Force interviews conducted in the film "Deadpool 2".

"We never got that far (to ask Evans). Someone had the idea we actually did and we thought that was better."

"But we definitely had a lot more X-Force interviews with bizarre, random people coming in to interview," the writer duo told Uproxx.

Evans had earlier hinted at his wish to move beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe after part two of "Infinity War" comes out next year.

