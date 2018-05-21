Ed Sheeran's song 'not for anti-abortion campaign'

By IANS

LONDON: Singer Ed Sheeran says he has not given permission for his song "Small bump" to be used by anti-abortion campaigners in Ireland.

The singer told his Instagram followers that it was "important" that he let them know "it does not reflect what the song is about", reports bbc.com.

He said he has been told that the song, released in 2012, has been used to promote an anti-abortion campaign.

Sheeran wrote on Instagram: "I've been informed that my song 'Small bump' is being used to promote the pro-life campaign, and I feel it's important to let you know I have not given approval for this use, and it does not reflect what the song is about."

This comes just days before a referendum on whether to change Ireland's strict abortion laws takes place on May 25.

Voters in Ireland are to decide on whether to change the country's constitution, which only allows for abortions if the life of the mother is in danger.

If passed, the law would allow for abortions to take place up to 12 weeks of pregnancy without restriction.

At the moment, a woman convicted of having an illegal abortion faces up to 14 years in jail. But they are allowed to travel abroad for terminations.