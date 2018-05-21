I'm so sick of 'moment of silence': Kelly Clarkson on Texas school shooting

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson opened up about the recent school shooting in Santa Fe at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and called for taking serious action against the perpetrators.

The singer, who hosted the BBMAs, said she was in pain to see her home state, Texas, being ripped apart by gun violence and people need to raise a louder voice against the crime as observing a "moment of silence" is not enough anymore.

"I'm so sick of 'moment of silence'. It's not working. There is something I'd like to say about the tragedy Friday at Santa Fe High School.

I'm a Texas girl and my home state has head so much heartbreak over this past year and once again, y'all, we're grieving for more kids that have died for just an absolute no reason at all," Clarkson said in her opening monologue.

The singer, teary-eyed, continued, "Tonight they wanted me to say that obviously we want to pray for all the victims, we wanna pray for their families."

She further said she is against the producers of the awards show who wanted her to ask for a moment of silence to honour the victims.

"Why don't we not do a moment of silence? Why don't we do a moment of action? Why don't we do a moment of change? Why don't we change what's happening? Because it's horrible.

"Mamas and daddies should be able to send their kids to school, to church, to movie theatres, to clubs. You should be able to live your life without that kind of fear, so we need to do better," Clarkson said.

The singer demanded a "moment of action" instead.

"We need to do better as people are failing our children. We're failing our communities. We're failing their families. I have four children. I cannot imagine getting that phone call or knock on the door.

"So instead of a moment of silence, I want to respect them and honour them with tonight. Let's have a moment of action. Let's have a moment of change."

Singers Shawn Mendes and Khalid performed "Youth" with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Choir at the award ceremony as a tribute to victims of gun violence.

A student opened fire at Santa Fe High School last Friday, killing 10 people, eight of which were students and two substitute teachers, in the latest such incident in the country.

The perpetrator was later arrested.