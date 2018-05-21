Winners in the top categories at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Luis Fonsi, winner of the awards for hot Latin song of the year, hot Latin song of the year - vocal event, airplay song of the year, digital song of the year, streaming song of the year and Latin pop song of the year for 'Despacito' and hot Latin songs artist of the year - male, poses in the press room at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)