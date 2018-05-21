Home Entertainment English

Winners in the top categories at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.​

Luis Fonsi, winner of the awards for hot Latin song of the year, hot Latin song of the year - vocal event, airplay song of the year, digital song of the year, streaming song of the year and Latin pop song of the year for 'Despacito' and hot Latin songs artist of the year - male, poses in the press room at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS: A list of winners in the top categories at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

— Top Hot 100 song: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

— Top Billboard 200 album: "DAMN." by Kendrick Lamar

— Top artist: Ed Sheeran

— Top new artist: Khalid

— Top female artist: Taylor Swift

— Top male artist: Ed Sheeran

— Top streaming songs artist: Kendrick Lamar

— Top song sales artist: Ed Sheeran

— Top radio songs artist: Ed Sheeran

— Top duo/group: Imagine Dragons

— Top R&B artist: Bruno Mars

— Top rap artist: Kendrick Lamar

— Top country artist: Chris Stapleton

— Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons

— Top Latin artist: Ozuna

— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers

— Top Christian artist: MercyMe

— Top gospel artist: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top touring artist: U2

— Chart achievement award: Camila Cabello

— Icon award: Janet Jackson

