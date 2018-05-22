Newlyweds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back to palace

By ANI

LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan are back at Kensington Palace as husband and wife.

The newlyweds were spotted heading into Kensington Palace on Monday, which is about 25 miles from where they got married at Windsor Castle, after dancing the night away with their closest friends and family at their intimate evening reception at Frogmore House, reported the People.

Meghan was still sporting her bridal "messy bun" and both Harry and her wore sunglasses.

The couple - now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - exchanged rings in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II and 600 celebrity guests. The Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, conducted the wedding service while the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, officiated it.

Actress and now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wore a boat-necked, sculpted white dress for her Royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, designed by Clare Waight Keller for French fashion house Givenchy.

The couple donated the flowers from outside the royal wedding to hospices and women's refugees.

The flowers, which adorned St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, were designed by Philippa Craddock. The flowers were hand-tied into bouquets for the hospice residents.