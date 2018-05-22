US Box Office Top 20: 'Deadpool 2' dethrones 'Avengers Infinity War'

LOS ANGELES: The release of "Deadpool 2" this weekend ended "Avengers: Infinity War's" three week stronghold on the top spot at the box office.
20th Century Fox's "Deadpool 2" grossed $125.5 million in its first weekend in theaters, slightly less than the first film's record-breaking $132.4 million launch.
But it effectively bumped "Avengers: Infinity War" to second place with $29.5 million. The superhero blockbuster has now netted over $595.8 million domestically. In third place was Paramount's "Book Club," starring Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen, which opened to $13.6 million.
The Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party" took fourth place with $7.6 million, while the Gabrielle Union thriller "Breaking In" landed in fifth with $6.8 million.
