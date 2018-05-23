Brynn Cartelli becomes youngest winner of 'The Voice'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Brynn Cartelli, 15, has been announced as the winner of season 14 of "The Voice", thereby becoming the youngest ever to win the Emmy Award-winning singing competition series.

The fan-favorite contestant Cartelli, known for her mature sound and style, was crowned the winner on Tuesday, reports people.com.

The Longmeadow High School freshman toppled the shows earlier teen winners -- Danielle Bradbery (season 4) and Sawyer Christopher Fredericks (season 8), who were both 16.

Cartelli's win also marks the very first victory for first-time coach Kelly Clarkson.

"Kelly behind the scenes is the same way you see her on camera. She is hilarious. She's really real and caring. I've always looked up to her and now that I can get advice from her, it's incredible," Cartelli said.

"I'm gonna be Brynn's big sis(ter) for life. One just because I love her parents. We would totally barbeque. She's kind of stuck with me regardless if she desires it or not," Clarkson joked.

"I love being her friend, I love being her mentor and being her cheerleader," she added.

The star-studded evening featured special performances by Jason Aldean, James Bay, Big Sean, Florence + The Machine, Halsey, Dua Lipa and season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski.

Cartelli was paired up with one of her idols Julia Michaels for a medley of "Issues" and "Jump".