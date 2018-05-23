Michelle Williams to star in Amazon's underground abortion network drama

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Michelle Williams will feature in "This Is Jane", an underground abortion network drama for Amazon Studios.

The film, a true story of a Chicago woman Jenny (Williams) who founded and ran the underground abortion service Jane, will be directed by Kimberly Peirce.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama is based on Laura Kaplan's non-fiction book "The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service".

The group was run by a group of women who taught themselves to perform abortions in the years before Roe vs Wade case made it legal.

From 1968-73, they helped over 11,000 women by providing safe services denied by the medical establishment.

They also provided health education and counselling.

Williams will co-produce with and John Lesher and Peter Heller.