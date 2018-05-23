Ryan Reynolds to star in Michael Bay's 'Six Underground' for Netflix

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Deadpool 2" star Ryan Reynolds has been roped in to feature in Netflix's action film "Six Underground".

The film will be directed by Micheal Bay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Skydance Media are partnering with the streaming giant on the project.

Sources say the plot revolves around six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys.

The production on the film is slated to begin this summer with plans to release next year.

The deal makes "Six Underground" the biggest movie push for Netflix since "Bright", the cop action-fantasy film starring Will Smith and director David Ayer.