Six Underground: Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bay head to Netflix

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Renowned filmmaker Michael Bay is teaming up with 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds for Netflix's 'Six Underground'.

The deal makes 'Six Underground' the biggest movie push for the American entertainment company since 'Bright', reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will be a co-production between Netflix and Skydance Media.

It reunites Reynolds with his 'Deadpool' and 'Deadpool 2' writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

Production on 'Six Underground' is slated to begin this summer for a worldwide release in 2019 on Netflix.