Felt safe on sets of 'Ocean's 8', says Anne Hathaway

Published: 24th May 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Sarah Paulson, from left, Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling pose together during the 'Ocean's 8' cast photocall at the Temple of Dendur in the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Anne Hathaway has said she felt "safe" while working on the sets of much-awaited film "Ocean's 8" and is proud of how the movie benefited from an all-female cast.

The 35-year-old actor said she had a fun time collaborating on the Gary Ross-directed film, People magazine reported.

"I've been really lucky, I've been able to work with a lot of great women but there's usually just one or two of us.

The idea that we could all bring all of the experiences we've ever had and bring it into this shared pool - and all then collectively become better because we're all just together.

"One of the first things I remember was feeling safe and feeling like I was with people that I was so proud to be amongst - while having the best time of my life, just learning, and enjoying the view.

It was incredible," Hathaway.

The Oscar-winning actor stars in the spin-off of Steven Soderbergh's The Oceans Trilogy, alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

Bullock, 53, plays Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of Danny Ocean (played by George Clooney in the original "Oceans 11"), gets a gang of professional thieves together to steal a necklace from New York City's star-studded Met Gala.

Talking about the heist film, Hathaway said they are not promoting "a life of crime".

"To an eight-year-old girl maybe we're not saying go have a life of crime, but to go do what you want and there's space for you.

There's space for you to go do it with your friends, there's room for all of you.

"I think that films that have an 'everybody in' mentality and message for people who have historically been excluded is a good message for people," she said.

"Oceans 8" releases worldwide on June 8.

