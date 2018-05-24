'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke plans to get dragon tattoo

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Emilia Clarke has revealed plans to get a "Game of Thrones"-inspired tattoo as a tribute to her stint in the popular fantasy epic series.

The 31-year-old actor, known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO show, will bid adieu to her character next year but said she wants to have a "dragon" as a piece of body art to remember the Mother of Dragons.

Ryan Seacrest, host of "LIVE With Kelly and Ryan", said he tried getting an sitting at a tattoo parlour but could not manage one as the actor was already booked there.

"I was in a tattoo parlour the other day trying to get an appointment and they said that they were full because you're coming in to get a tattoo of a dragon?" Ripa exclaimed, "Are you really doing it?" Clarke replied, "Yes! Sorry, mum! "I'm going to get a dragon right here (points at wrist) kind of flying away. So I think that's cool. A little kind of peace out."

The actor, who also stars in "Solo: A Star Wars Story", joked she could have gone for bigger tattoo.

When Ripa teased she thought she would have gone for a "big back tattoo", Clarke laughed saying, "Yeah exactly! They've cleared the schedule, I'm getting the full (back tattoo)."

The actor joins fellow "GOT" stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams got matching inkings to commemorate the date when they clinched their roles as Sansa and Arya Stark.