George RR Martin developing 'The Ice Dragon' film with Warner Bros

Published: 24th May 2018 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

George RR Martin. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" maestro George RR Martin is making his foray into family films with Warner Animation Group all set to adapt his 1980 children's book "The Ice Dragon" for the celluloid.

The book, penned by Martin in 1980 prior to "Game of Thrones", is not set in the realm of Seven Kingdoms.

The story albeit has a backdrop of a medieval fantasy world, where warring kingdoms harness the power of fire-breathing dragons.

The plot revolves around a young girl named Adara, who secretly befriends a rare Ice Dragon.

When an army of dragons invades her city, only her new friend can help her save their world from annihilation.

According to Deadline, Martin is on board as a producer.

Vince Gerardis is serving as executive producer.

Warner Bros Animation Group chiefs Allison Abbate and Chris Leahy are overseeing the project for the studio.

