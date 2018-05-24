Home Entertainment English

Idris Elba to star in and direct Netflix's 'Hunchback of Notre Dame'

LOS ANGELES: Idris Elba is all set to feature in and direct the modern retelling of Victor Hugo's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" for Netflix.

Sources tell Variety, the 45-year-old star will also produce and compose music for the currently untitled film.

Based on the classic 19th century gothic romance novel, the plot revolves around Quasimodo, a hunchback, who falls in love with the gypsy Esmeralda.

Elba will play Quasimodo.

This will be the "Luther" actor's second directorial venture, after "Yardie" which releases this year.

"The Current War scribe Michael Mitnick will write the modern-day version, with Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones co-producing for Automatik, along with Green Door's Ana Garanito.

"The Hunchback" has been adapted a number of times, with Disney's '90s animated classic featuring voices of Demi Moore and Kevin Kline being the most famous example.

The film's score was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

