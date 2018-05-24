Home Entertainment English

Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment: CNN

Sixteen people -- eight of whom say they were victims -- described a variety of troubling behavior on production sets or on promotional tours over Morgan's career.

Published: 24th May 2018 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

US actor Morgan Freeman (File | AFP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Multiple women are accusing Morgan Freeman of sexual misconduct, CNN reported Thursday.

Sixteen people -- eight of whom say they were victims -- described a variety of troubling behavior on production sets or on promotional tours over Morgan's career.

The cable network quoted a young production assistant who says Morgan harassed her over a period of months in the summer of 2015, while she was working on his bank heist comedy "Going in Style."

She accuses Freeman of touching her repeatedly, resting his hand on her lower back or rubbing her lower back without permission, and frequently making comments about her appearance.

The woman said Freeman, who turns 80 next week, continually tried to lift her skirt and kept asking if she was wearing underwear.

Actor Alan Arkin "made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn't know what to say," the woman said.

A senior member of the "Now You See Me" (2013) production staff told CNN team members knew "not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms," or any fitted clothes, if Freeman was coming by them.

Freeman is the latest in a litany of Hollywood celebrities and other high-profile public figures accused of sexual misconduct since revelations about alleged serial abuser Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement last year.

He is also accused of staring at women's breasts, asking a woman how she felt about sexual harassment and asking women to twirl for him.

CNN emailed a "detailed list" of the accusations against Freeman but his spokespeople have not commented. AFP reached out separately but there was no immediate response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Morgan Freeman sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka