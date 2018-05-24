Sequel to Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining' to release on January 24, 2020

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The release date of "The Shining" sequel, "Doctor Sleep" has been set as January 24, 2020, Warner Bros announced.

The film has been developed from Stephen King's 2013 horror novel of the same, a sequel to the iconic 1977 story "The Shining", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mike Flanagan is directing the movie, which follows an adult Danny Torrance, who is battling alcoholism and dealing with the trauma of what happened to him as a child in the haunted Overlook Hotel in Colorado.

The 1980 original movie, also presented by Warner Bros, starred Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd and Scatman Crothers.

Nicholson starred as Jack Torrance, a writer who agrees to become the caretaker of the Overlook Hotel in Colorado during its off season.

A class of its own, The Shining (1980) is based on Stephen King's book with

the same name and was adapted onscreen by Stanley Kubrick. Though King

has made his hatred for the public long back, no horror movie list is complete

without this 1980 classic.

Duvall played his wife Wendy and Lloyd played his son Danny.

The studio has postponed the release of Mark Wahlberg-starrer "The Six Billion Dollar Man" from May 31, 2019 to June 5, 2020.

The release of "Godzilla 2" has been moved to May 31, instead of March 22 of next year.

This year, "Crazy Rich Asians" has been preponed by two days to August 15.