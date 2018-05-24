Home Entertainment English

Sequel to Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining' to release on January 24, 2020

The film has been developed from Stephen King's 2013 horror novel of the same, a sequel to the iconic 1977 story "The Shining".

Published: 24th May 2018 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from 'The Shining' | Youtube

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The release date of "The Shining" sequel, "Doctor Sleep" has been set as January 24, 2020, Warner Bros announced.

The film has been developed from Stephen King's 2013 horror novel of the same, a sequel to the iconic 1977 story "The Shining", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mike Flanagan is directing the movie, which follows an adult Danny Torrance, who is battling alcoholism and dealing with the trauma of what happened to him as a child in the haunted Overlook Hotel in Colorado.

The 1980 original movie, also presented by Warner Bros, starred Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd and Scatman Crothers.

Nicholson starred as Jack Torrance, a writer who agrees to become the caretaker of the Overlook Hotel in Colorado during its off season.

A class of its own, The Shining (1980) is based on Stephen King's book with
the same name and was adapted onscreen by Stanley Kubrick. Though King
has made his hatred for the public long back, no horror movie list is complete
without this 1980 classic.

Duvall played his wife Wendy and Lloyd played his son Danny.

The studio has postponed the release of Mark Wahlberg-starrer "The Six Billion Dollar Man" from May 31, 2019 to June 5, 2020.

The release of "Godzilla 2" has been moved to May 31, instead of March 22 of next year.

This year, "Crazy Rich Asians" has been preponed by two days to August 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stephen King The Shining

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day