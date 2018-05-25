Home Entertainment English

Harvey Weinstein to surrender to New York authorities Friday: US media

The New York Times said Weinstein was expected to surrender on Friday morning, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.

Published: 25th May 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein | AP

By AFP

NEW YORK: Disgraced ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities in New York on Friday following a months-long investigation into allegations of sexual assault, US media reported.

The New York Times said Weinstein was expected to surrender on Friday morning, citing unnamed law enforcement officials. Weinstein's defense attorney, contacted by AFP, declined to comment Thursday.

The reports surfaced with the Manhattan District Attorney's office and New York police department have been investigating Weinstein for months.

Weinstein was facing charges in connection to at least one accuser, former aspiring actress Lucia Evans, who reported that the fallen power broker forced her into oral sex in 2004, the New York Daily News reported.

Neither the district attorney's office nor the New York police department immediately responded to an AFP request to comment.

New York police have in the past confirmed an active Weinstein investigation regarding Evans.

Weinstein's career went down in flames last October over sexual abuse allegations following bombshell articles in The New York Times and New Yorker magazine, which sparked a sexual harassment watershed across the United States.

More than 100 women have since accused the 66-year-old of impropriety going back 40 years and ranging from sexual harassment to assault and rape.

The twice-married father of five has been investigated by British and US police, but has not yet been charged with any crime. He denies having non-consensual sex and has reportedly been in treatment for sex addiction.

Weinstein has been hit by a litany of civil lawsuits and The Weinstein Company who sacked him has since filed for bankruptcy.

His wife left him shortly after the allegations surfaced seven months ago and police opened criminal investigations in London, Los Angeles and New York. 

The reports came Thursday with US authorities under intense pressure to bring the onetime Hollywood heavyweight to justice. 

The Manhattan prosecutor has been criticized for failing to bring a criminal case against him three years ago. 

Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez went to New York police, accusing Weinstein of groping and harassing her in 2015, but the district attorney ultimately decided that evidence was insufficient to prosecute.

Acting on demand from the Time's Up movement led by top Hollywood actresses, New York authorities in March vowed to "review" that decision.

Weinstein hired Ben Brafman, one of America's most celebrated criminal defense lawyers, last November, just days after New York police confirmed they were gathering evidence for a possible arrest warrant.

At the time, New York police said they had a credible rape allegation against Weinstein after "Boardwalk Empire" actress Paz de la Huerta accused him of raping her twice at her New York apartment in late 2010. 

Brafman's past clients include former IMF boss Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who ultimately escaped criminal prosecution for alleged sexual assault in 2011.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood Producer Sexual Harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka