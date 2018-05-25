'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' to release in India on June 7 with Rajinikanth's 'Kaala'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Universal Pictures India's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is all set to release in India on June 7 along with superstar Rajinikanth's "Kaala".

The film, second in the 'Jurassic World' series, was earlier slated to open in India on June 8.

It will be released in more than 2300 screens in India and in languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, a release here said.

The film opens in the US two weeks later on June 22.

Directed by J.A Bayona, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles from Jurassic World as Owen and Claire, respectively.

Bringing back one of the most loved character from 1993 "Jurassic Park" series actor Jeff Goldblum returns as Dr Ian Malcolm in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom".

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the first "Jurassic Park" film which was released in 1993.

Steven Spielberg, who directed "Jurassic Park", is the executive producer of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom".

The prequel, which released in India in 2015, had made box-office collection of Rs 147 crore in India.