Home Entertainment English

Oscar winner Danny Boyle to direct next Bond film

Danny Boyle will direct the next James Bond film, the movie's producers said on Friday, with actor Daniel Craig returning.

Published: 25th May 2018 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Danny Boyle (File Photo)

By UNI

LONDON: Academy Award winner Danny Boyle will direct the next James Bond film, the movie's producers said on Friday, with actor Daniel Craig returning for his fifth outing as Britain's famous fictional spy, the smooth-talking, martini-drinking 007.

Production on the 25th instalment in the Bond movie franchise will begin in December at Britain's Pinewood Studios.

The film will be released in autumn 2019.

In a statement, producers Michael G.Wilson and Barbara Broccoli describe Boyle, who won an Oscar for heart-warming drama "Slumdog Millionaire" and is also known for "Trainspotting" and "Steve Jobs", as "exceptionally talented".

Boyle previously worked with Craig on a short film for the opening ceremony at the 2012 London Olympics, in which the actor, as Bond, entered Buckingham Palace, where he was greeted by Queen Elizabeth.

The as-yet-unnamed Bond film's screenplay will be written by John Hodge, who worked with Boyle on "Trainspotting".

Craig has played Bond since 2006's "Casino Royale".

After months of speculation on whether he would reprise the role after 2015's "Spectre", the 50-year-old actor confirmed last year he would put on Bond's tuxedo for a fifth time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
James Bond Daniel Craig Danny Boyle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch