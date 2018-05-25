Zachary Levi roped in for 'Marvelous Mrs Maisel' season two

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Chuck" star Zachary Levi is all set to star in Amazon Studios' "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel".

The 37-year-old actor will star in a recurring role in the second season of the drama series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Levi will play an eclectic Manhattan doctor who suddenly starts orbiting the Weissman/Maisel world.

Additional details about the character are being kept under wraps.

The news comes after "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" was renewed by Amazon for a third season for 10 installments.

Set in 1950s, the dramedy revovles around an Upper West Side housewife, played by Rachel Brosnahan, who ventures into stand-up comedy after her picture-perfect marriage falls apart.