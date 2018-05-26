'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie to tie the knot on June 23

By PTI

LONDON: "Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie will get married on June 23 in Scotland.

According to BBC, June 23 date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire.

Back in September 2017, the couple's engagement was announced in The Times paper.

"The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," the announcement read.

The couple met on the set of "Game of Thrones", with Harington's character Jon Snow and Leslie's character Ygritte sharing an on-screen romance before Leslie left the show in 2014.

They started dating in 2012 and bought a home together in January last year in East Anglia in the UK.