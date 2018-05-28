Home Entertainment English

'Hannah Baker. I love you. And I let you go': Katherine Langford confirms exit from '13 Reasons Why'

Though a season three is yet to be ordered by Netflix, the 22-year-old actor, who played the lead Hannah Baker who commits suicide in the first chapter of the teenage drama, signed off from the show.

Published: 28th May 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why.

By PTI

 LOS ANGELES: "13 Reasons Why" star Katherine Langford has confirmed that she will not be returning to the controversial hit series for a third season.

Though a season three is yet to be ordered by Netflix, the 22-year-old actor, who played the lead Hannah Baker who commits suicide in the first chapter of the teenage drama, signed off from the show in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Langford thanked the cast and crew as well as fans in her post and also shared a picture of a blackboard mural dedicated to her character, Hannah.

"'Hannah. I love you. And I let you go'. Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you. As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season two Thankyou to @netflix @paramountpics @anoncontent , the incredible producers, creatives, cast and crew for making these last two years so special. And to all of you here - Thankyou for filling my life with love and light," she wrote.

Langford added the show will always be a "special part of my life".

She said the role of Hannah, regardless of its presence in the series, will continue to strive her to do work that is both "meaningful" and has a positive impact.

The actor promised, "There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can't wait to share it with you."

While the first season of "13 Reasons Why" explored why Hannah took her own life, the follow-up installment saw the aftermath of her death - her ghostly manifestation for Clay Jensen (played by Dylan Minnette) or his delusions.

Langford recently said, "For me, we told Hannah's story so fully in season one. And in a way, doing that scene in episode 13 (of season two), I've so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it's the scene where I had to let her go."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
13 Reasons Why Katherine Langford Hannah Baker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27