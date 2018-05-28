Kate Hudson goes make-up free

LOS ANGELES: Actress Kate Hudson chose to wear no make-up for running errands here.
It was just last month that she had revealed she was expecting a daughter with her partner Danny Fujikawa.
Hudson showcased her blossoming baby bump as she ran errands around Los Angeles on Saturday with her other half, reports dailymail.co.uk.
She swapped her usual stylish bohemian outfit for a vest top and matching gym leggings for the outing.
She wrapped a denim shirt around her hips which accentuated her stomach as she walked back to her car.
Hudson attempted to remain incognito as she covered her trademark blonde pixie crop with a cap and large yellow-framed shades.
Keeping to her low-key theme, she opted to wear no make-up for the outing and instead showcased her flawless complexion while holding onto her purchases.
