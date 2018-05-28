Home Entertainment English

Lena Headey wishes to start conversation about mental health 

The 44-year-old actor had previously revealed she was diagnosed with "horrendous" postnatal depression when she joined "Game of Thrones".

Published: 28th May 2018 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Lena Headey. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: "Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey says she wants to end the stigma around mental health.

Citing her own example, the actor urged people to speak out about what they are going through, Contactmusic reported.

"There are certain things that are cool to talk about, and there are certain things that no one wants to talk about.

I just feel if you don't share and you don't connect, you're just causing more isolation, and that's a really bad thing for all of us.

I've learnt just to sit with it, anything that feels uncomfortable.

"I saw a doctor for the medical check, and I just burst into tears.

She said I was postnatally depressed and I went, 'Am I? Why is that?' I saw a great guy and he sorted me out, but I did the first year (on 'Game of Thrones') in that space, figuring out motherhood and going through a weird time personally.

It was tricky," she said while speaking on Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

The 44-year-old actor had previously revealed she was diagnosed with "horrendous" postnatal depression when she joined "Game of Thrones".

TAGS
Game of Thrones Lena Headey

