Letitia Wright open to idea of making Shuri the Black Panther

The actor essayed the role of Shuri, T'Challa's sister, in the stand-alone "Black Panther" movie and "Avengers: Infinity War".

LONDON: Actor Letitia Wright says the idea of making Shuri the Black Panther on the big screen excites her.

The actor essayed the role of Shuri, T'Challa's sister, in the stand-alone "Black Panther" movie and "Avengers: Infinity War".

In a Q&A at MCM London Comic-Con, Wright was asked about the prospect, to which she responded, "If the opportunity came about, then why not? It would be comic book accurate. Yeah, that would be amazing. It means more training, more learning and it would really be an amazing adventure."

"Shuri becomes a savage in the comic books. From going to comedic and fun and like a kid  to then just pulling out some claws. I'm excited."

