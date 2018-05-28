Letitia Wright open to idea of making Shuri the Black Panther

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Fire breaks out in Mumbai highrise; rescue operations underway
Egypt arrests prominent activist, latest in wider crackdown
Formula One: Redemption for Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo after win at Monaco Grand Prix
Venus Williams knocked out of French Open by China's Wang Qiang in first round
Kei Nishikori beats wildcard Maxime Janvier in French Open first round