Ryan Coogler regrets killing Andy Serkis' character Ulysses Klaue in 'Black Panther'

Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue in Black Panther.

LONDON: "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler says he regrets killing Andy Serkis' character, Ulysses Klaue, in his record-breaking blockbuster.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Coogler admitted that he was not sure if it was the best move to kill off Klaue.

"I like Klaue. I was bugged by having to do that. It's tough when you have to kill characters off and I really did love that character," Coogler said.

The filmmaker went on to say, "I love Andy, he's a lovely person. But again, it's one of those things where when you've got so many people in a movie, some of them have to go. Klaue in this movie, he's just having a good time. Every scene he's in, he's walking in like it's the best day of his life. He's got a swagger to him that's interesting and for me it was cool to see Andy act like that. It was a real pleasure."

In an interview with ComicBook.com, "Black Panther" executive producer Nate Moore said Klaue is dead for good and fans should not be expecting to see any more of him.

"The decision was made pretty early on because we knew ultimately that more than Ulysses Klaue, Killmonger was the main villain of the film," Moore said.

