'Shadowhunters' actor Isaiah Mustafa marries publicist Lisa Mitchell

Mustafa said: "I just never met someone who was so well put together as far as the way she spoke and carried herself. That it blew me away. I had to know her more."

Published: 28th May 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Isaiah Mustafa and Lisa Mitchell (Instagram Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGLES: "Shadowhunters" star Isaiah Mustafa has got married to publicist Lisa Mitchell.

The couple got hitched in a rustic and romantic ceremony in Camp Lucy in Austin, Texas after dating for two years.

Mitchell first first caught Mustafa's eye at WonderCon in March 2016.

"I feel like right away when I met him, it was different. The connection was - I always say magnetic, but it was. Immediately, I was so drawn to him," she 36, told People magazine.

Mustafa, 44, added, "I just never met someone who was so well put together as far as the way she spoke and carried herself. That it blew me away. I had to know her more."

The groom looked dapper in a custom Elevee tux with a hint of the event's wine-coloured theme and the bride was dressed in Monique Lhuillier's Emannuela gown complete with a cathedral-length veil.

Mustafa's teenage daughter Haley walked him down the aisle.

His co-stars Harry Shum Jr, Alberto Rosende and Emeraude Toubia also attended the wedding.

TAGS
Shadowhunters Isaiah Mustafa Lisa Mitchell

