Suki Waterhouse goes nude for sci-fi film

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Model-actress Suki Waterhouse stripped completely naked to play sex android Ash in actor James Franco-starrer "Future World".



In the film, the 26-year-old plays Ash, an android who serves Franco's Warlord leader as an assassin and sex slave, reports dailymail.co.uk.



She flaunted her posterior for the film as she shared intense scenes with the gang leader.



Her sleek straight blonde hair provided the only coverage for some of her exposed figure, while vibrant blue contacts heightened her robotic characteristics.

