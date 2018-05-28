What Shawn Mendes has learnt from John Mayer

NEW YORK: Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is in awe of American musician John Mayer, who he says always tries to keep learning to grow more.
Mendes met Mayer in 2016, and calls him one of "really, really good friends", reports people.com.
"The most incredible thing I learned from (him) is that no matter how much experience you have, you never are done learning; there's always something to be learned," said Mendes, who released his self-titled album "Shawn Mendes" last week.
Citing an example, Mendes said: "John will send me new music and ask me what I think When that happened to me the first time, I was so impressed that he didn't see himself as a master yet. He's always trying to learn and wants to get better; he always wants to grow with the people and not get left behind."
It was in April 2017 that the two first performed together at Mayer's concert in Toronto, collaborating on a duet mash-up of Mendes' "Mercy" and Mayer's "In Your Atmosphere".
Since then, Mayer has become a mentor to Mendes.
"He's a badass," said Mendes, adding: "He's just so smart and intellectual. He has a very interesting view on the world — a view I've never heard from anyone else."
"Our friendship has just begun and there's a lot to happen in the future," Mendes said.
