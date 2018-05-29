Eminem quips he wants to date Nicki Minaj 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Eminem threw the question of him dating Nicki Minaj out in the open as he gave a shout-out to fellow rapper at a show in Boston.

The 45-year-old recording artiste asked the audience if they wanted him to date Minaj, CNN reported.

He asked, "Boston, how many of you want me to date Nicki Minaj?" as they cheered.

Eminem replied, "Well, god dammit, me too. Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later, we'll talk about it.

" After the video got viral on social media, Minaj tweeted, "LMFAO. The fact that he's silly and a goof just like me. Love him so much.

" The "Anaconda" hitmaker also requested Eminem to feature in her upcoming album 'Queen' which will mark their first date.

"We need you on the #Queen album. That's where our first date will be; at the studio while I gaze into your beautiful eyes as you write your verse," she said.

Few days ago, Minaj had said she and Eminem are dating, to which he replied saying, "Girl you know it's true".