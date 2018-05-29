Mathew Lewis who played Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter movies is now married

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C.: Known as Neville Longbottom from the Harry Potter film franchise, Mathew Lewis tied the knot with lifestyle blogger Angela Jones.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 28-year-old actor shared the big news, along with a picture from the D-Day.

"Not only did I miss @ArticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming," he tweeted.

The couple got engaged in November 2016 in Paris.

According to Page Six, the two reportedly met in January 2016 during a Wizarding World of Harry Potter event at Universal Studios, Orlando, where Jones worked.