Reports of Avicii's posthumous album rumours: Representative

Published: 29th May 2018 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Late DJ Avicii. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LONDON: Representative of DJ/producer Avicii have refuted reports that a posthumous album of his unreleased music is in works.

He passed away on April 20.

"Tim had been working on new material and had posted 9ishphotos and Instagram stories about his sessions this year.

"As of this moment, these stories about a scheduled release are just rumours coming from hopeful fans who loved Tim and his music," Avicii's publicist Diana Baron told Independent.

Prior to his death, Avicii had struggled with health problems including anxiety and pancreatitis, eventually prompting him to get surgery to remove his gall bladder and pancreas.

