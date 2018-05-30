Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch' star Blake Painter dies at 38

By ANI

WASHINGTON D C: The well-known star of Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch', Blake Painter, has died at the age of 38.

A spokesperson of Clatsop County Sheriff's office said the body was discovered by Painter's friends at his Oregon residence on Friday, reported E! Online.

Painter was famous as an expert crab fisherman. He had even served as a captain of a crabbing vessel, F/V Maverick, in 2006 and 2007. The series was aired on Discovery Channel as season 2 and season 3 of the show.

Authorities also out ruled the prospect of any foul play in the star's death. Further tests will be performed to determine the cause of death.