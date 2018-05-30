Kim Kardashian to meet Donald Trump at White House

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform and pardoning a first-time drug offender.

Kim, 37, will first sit down with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, before asking Trump to pardon Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old woman who is serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The story about Johnson's conviction and incarceration caught Kardashian's eye on Twitter earlier this year.

Ever since then, she has been campaigning for her release, and has been involved in months of talks with the White House.

She reached out to Trump's daughter Ivanka and established a connection with Kushner.

Kim's rapper-husband Kanye West, a Trump supporter, nor the other members of the Kardashian family will be in attendance for the meeting.

That she would "explain to (Trump) that, just like everybody else, we can make choices in our lives that we're not proud of and that we do not think through all the way".

Kushner has pulled from his father Charles' own year-long incarceration in 2005 for tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions, and witness tampering - to push prison reform high on his agenda.

He has been a vocal supporter of the First Step Act, created to offer job training and drug-treatment programs as an incentive for inmates. It would also allow for non-violent offenders to have their last bits of sentences served in halfway homes or house confinement.

