Home Entertainment English

Kim Kardashian to meet Donald Trump at White House

Kim will be meeting Trump to ask pardon Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old woman who is serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug.

Published: 30th May 2018 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (File | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform and pardoning a first-time drug offender.

Kim, 37, will first sit down with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, before asking Trump to pardon Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old woman who is serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The story about Johnson's conviction and incarceration caught Kardashian's eye on Twitter earlier this year. 

Ever since then, she has been campaigning for her release, and has been involved in months of talks with the White House. 

She reached out to Trump's daughter Ivanka and established a connection with Kushner. 

Kim's rapper-husband Kanye West, a Trump supporter, nor the other members of the Kardashian family will be in attendance for the meeting.

That she would "explain to (Trump) that, just like everybody else, we can make choices in our lives that we're not proud of and that we do not think through all the way".

Kushner has pulled from his father Charles' own year-long incarceration in 2005 for tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions, and witness tampering - to push prison reform high on his agenda. 

He has been a vocal supporter of the First Step Act, created to offer job training and drug-treatment programs as an incentive for inmates. It would also allow for non-violent offenders to have their last bits of sentences served in halfway homes or house confinement. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kim Kardashian Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners