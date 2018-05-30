Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista confirms his Avengers return

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has confirmed he will appear in "Avengers 4" as well as "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3".

The 49-year-old actor plays the part of Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

''I don't know if I was supposed to, but I believe that I've already said publicly that I am in both," Bautista told Den of Geek.

The actor, however, has no idea of how or when Drax will return to the money-spinning franchise.

"We don't know. I don't even know. I haven't read the script for either, and, you know, I've talked to James (Gunn, 'Guardians' writer/director)."