Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo in talks to star in 'Come Away'

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo are in negotiations to star in fantasy drama "Come Away".

Published: 31st May 2018 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Angelina Jolie. (File | Associated Press)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo are in negotiations to star in fantasy drama "Come Away".

The project will mark the live-action debut of Brenda Chapman, the Oscar-winning director and co-writer of the Pixar film "Brave", reported Deadline.

Marissa Kate Goodhill is writing the script.

If things materialise, Jolie and Oyelowo will play the parents of the brother and sister who became the protagonists of "Alice in Wonderland" and "Peter Pan.

" When their older brother dies in a tragic accident, they seek to save their parents from despairing over the losses" and are then forced to choose between home and imagination.

"Angelina and David are going to bring a beautiful chemistry and depth to this magical story, giving audiences a wonderful step outside the expected," Chapman said.

Oyelowo, Leesa Kahn, James Spring and Andrea Keir are producing and Michelle Manning will be executive producer.

Makers are planning to shoot initially in the UK, with Jolie joining the team in Los Angeles later.

