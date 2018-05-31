Ed Sheeran dines at Asha Bhosle's restaurant in Manchester

By ANI

MANCHESTER: British singer Ed Sheeran, along with his troupe, visited Indian singing sensation Asha Bhosle's restaurant, 'Asha's', here in Manchester.

Asha Bhosle took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share a photograph of the 'Shape of You' hitmaker with the restaurant's head chef Ashwani Rangta.

"Ed Sheeran with head chef Ashwani at our restaurant 'Asha's' in Manchester, U.K." she captioned the image.

Sheeran ordered a paneer vindaloo at the restaurant in Peter Street.

On a related note, Sheeran gave four performances at the Etihad Stadium here earlier this month. (ANI)