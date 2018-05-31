Kajol slays as Elastigirl in new 'Incredibles 2' trailer

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The new Hindi trailer of 'Incredibles 2' is here and it has marked the official entry of Bollywood's very own Kajol into the superhero world.

Shared by Kajol herself, the trailer shows Kajol (or, err.her voice) donning the hat of Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl, with elan.

In her tweet, Kajol wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to 'Meet a family which is like your family, yet it is not'.

Just a few days ago, the news broke out that the 43-year-old actress will do the voiceover for the much-loved character of Elastigirl for the Hindi version of the film.

The news was shared by Kajol herself on her Twitter account.

The movie is based on the life of Parrs, a family blessed with superpowers. Its prequel, the first in the series, was released in 2004.

The animated film is slated to release on June 15.