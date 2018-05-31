Kendrick Lamar receives 2018 Pulitzer for music

Home Entertainment English

FILE: Kendrick Lamar at the Brit Awards | AP

By IANS

NEW YORK: Kendrick Lamar, who made history when he became the first hip-hop act to win a Pulitzer prize in music for his acclaimed 2017 album "DAMN", received the honour here. He said the experience was beautiful.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lamar was at the Columbia University to receive the award, reports billboard.com.

Lee C. Bollinger, President of Columbia University, showered Lamar's "DAMN" with praise, dubbing the project a "virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life".

Though Lamar didn't comment or do interviews at the University regarding his latest feat, he spoke on the Pulitzer's Facebook live video and highlighted his experience at the luncheon.

"It's an honour ... I've been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition -- it's beautiful," he said.

Lamar had also notched four Grammys including best rap album this year for "DAMN".

